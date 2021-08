Click to print (Opens in new window)

Camp Knutson in Crosslake, which is a supportive camp for individuals with disabilities, medical conditions, and other identified needs, has a yearly fundraiser where the camp auctions off quilts in the hopes of giving more campers the opportunity to attend. This year, after seeing one quilt alone sell for $10,000, the sky was the limit.

