Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Chinook Winds, a wind quintet based out of Great Falls, Montana, will be adding their classical performances and unique song arrangements to BSU’s Bemidji Concert Series virtually this weekend. The virtual concert will be live on BSU’s website on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today