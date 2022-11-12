Lakeland PBS

In Focus: BSU to Produce Opera Night Gala

Justin OthoudtNov. 11 2022

Performing artists at Bemidji State University are gearing up for next weekend’s Opera Night, a formal dinner and gala event, which is being helmed by BSU Director of Opera Theater Dr. Cory Renbarger.

“It’s just a night of people to come and hang out, eat some good food, and what Dr. Renbarger was putting it as is: to kinda, like, experience some culture, experience some good music,” explained BSU choir member Michael Johann.

The upcoming Opera Night is meant to serve as a love letter to the culture of music itself, and will include pieces from operas, musicals, and several choral works.

“It’s just interesting to see all of those genres mixed together,” said choir member Bria Havorson. “In one place, I think [it] really shows that music is cultural, music is there for every single person.”

The overall goal of the upcoming performance is to provide a one-of-a-kind variety show, featuring the musical talents of these developing artists for those in the Bemidji area.

“We want to make sure we’re creating a performance that anyone will enjoy.” said choir member Zenith Lee.

“It’s gonna be a night of talent that is just so extraordinary,” said Havorson. “It’s just BSU talent. That’s the word to explain it.”

BSU’s Opera Night will take place Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19. If you’re interested in attending either performance, tickets must be purchased in advance. More information on Opera Night can be found here.

By — Justin Othoudt

