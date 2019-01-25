In Focus: BSU Staff’s Art On Display For Triennial “Faculty Show”

“This is a fabulous show, frankly. We see each other professionally in our roles as professors of the university, as we engage with our students, but to see the ability and the creative talents of my colleagues, it’s phenomenal,” says David Towley, an assistant professor with BSU.

Every 3 years, the faculty of Bemidji State University takes over the Talley Gallery and displays their personal artwork.

“I think a lot of our students want to see our work and we don’t always have time to do work, first off, and then get to share it. So this is a great opportunity for our students to be like ‘oh! You totally made that!’ and it’s just kind of fun,” says Dr. Sachel Josefson, an associate professor at BSU.

This year, 14 artists are a part of the exhibit and they all came from the school of technology, art and design.

“One thing that’s really important about a show like this is, if I could just say, is leading by example. So instead of just telling students ‘hey, you need to make this really high quality work’ It’s good to show the students that we’re taking it seriously as well,” says Mitch Blessing, an assistant professor with the school of technology, art and design.

One interesting part about the exhibit is learning the background of all the professor’s work.

“We have an extremely diverse faculty set and it’s really fun when we can all kind of take space and time to devote where we’re working on it together,” says Josefson.

The faculty members get a chance to show their second passion, next to teaching and everyone involved learns something new.

Towley says, “I think it’s the satisfaction you get from taking an idea from it genesis to it’s fruition and as you work, you’re always thinking about your next project as much as the one you’re in because there’s always opportunities for improvement.”

“It’s really fun to look around here and see some of the other professors have really surprised me. Like, I did not know that they were working on some of this stuff and so it’s kind of feels good to be apart of small faculty with such talented people,” adds Blessing.

The Faculty Exhibit will be up at the Talley Gallery until February 19th.