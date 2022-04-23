In Focus: BSU Showcasing Ceramic Works by McKnight Artists

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Talley Gallery at Bemidji State University is featuring a ceramic works exhibit by five McKnight Artists who have won a McKnight Foundation Fellowship award or a residency award from the Northern Clay Center in Minneapolis.

Every year, the Northern Clay Center puts together a show that features artists that have received McKnight Foundation awards. The grants that artists receive can either be a fellowship award for artists that live in Minnesota or a residency award for artists that live outside of the state.

There are five artists featuring work in this exhibit: Fellowship winners Andrea Denecke of Scandia, MN and Brad Menninga from St. Paul, and residency winners Pattie Chalmers from Carbondale, IL, Rebecca Chappell from Philadelphia, PA, and Marcelino Pastrana from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

BSU Talley Gallery Director Laura Goliaszewski says that each ceramic piece carries with it a unique story and background about each of the artists. Works include common day objects from artist Chalmers, beautiful bright pieces by Chappell, and stoneware from Pastrana with stoneware that features memories from Puerto Rico.

Goliaszewski says that this exhibit will help expose students to more diverse ideas and inspire creativity.

The Five Mcknight Artists exhibit will be on display to students, faculty, staff and the public in BSU’s Talley Gallery through May 6th. More information on gallery hours can be found on the BSU website.

