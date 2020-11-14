In Focus: BSU Music Professor Creates Educational Videos Now Used in Over 50 Schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Dr. Jennifer Olson, BSU Music Professor, saw a need in the community, and because teaching music can be hard during distance learning, the program that she has created is now being viewed by over 6,000 students weekly.

Olson customizes each of her videos, known as BSU Sings!, specifically to each subscriber. This allows subscribers the opportunity to tell Olson what type of content they would like, and from there Olson will tailor-make the video to that specific requests. The program is also free.

If you’re interested in accessing content, you can email Olson or visit her profile on the Bemidji State University website.

Credit to Madeline Hodgkins: BSU Senior, Student Producer

