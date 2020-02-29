In Focus: BSU Music Department Brings “Cinderella” to the Stage
The music department at Bemidji State University is now showing their staging of the 1957 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Cinderella.” The production was a fast process with rehearsals for the cast starting in late November and staging for the production beginning at the end of January.
“Cinderella” will be showing at the university’s Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex tomorrow, February 29th and Sunday, March 1st. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
