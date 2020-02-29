In Focus: BSU Music Department Brings “Cinderella” to the Stage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The music department at Bemidji State University is now showing their staging of the 1957 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Cinderella.” The production was a fast process with rehearsals for the cast starting in late November and staging for the production beginning at the end of January.

“Cinderella” will be showing at the university’s Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex tomorrow, February 29th and Sunday, March 1st. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today