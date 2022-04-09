Lakeland PBS

In Focus: BSU Library Hosting “Books Unbound” Art Exhibit

Emma HudziakApr. 8 2022

Bemidji State University’s A.C. Clark Library is hosting an exhibit titled “Books Unbound,” which features the work of both area artists and community members of all ages.

The exhibit, which opened on April 7th, features book-themed art. The requirements for this exhibit was simply to create a piece of art that was based on a book, uses books or up-cycled books, or concerns anything about books.

There are 10 pieces of art total from eight different artists, with some art pieces grouped together. A.C. Clark Catalog Librarian DeeDee Narum says that no two pieces of art are the same, nor are they themed the same.

The exhibit was open artists and community members of all ages, including high school students as well as BSU students, faculty, and staff.

The exhibit will be on display through BSU’s commencement, or until May 7th. More information can be found on the Bemidji State University website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Beltrami Co. Sheriff Candidate Jason Riggs Emphasizes Community Outreach

Highway 71 Construction in Bemidji Set to Begin in May

Bemidji Daycare Worker Charged with Malicious Punishment of Child Under 4

Sanford Center Introduces New General Manager

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.