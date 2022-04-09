In Focus: BSU Library Hosting “Books Unbound” Art Exhibit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University’s A.C. Clark Library is hosting an exhibit titled “Books Unbound,” which features the work of both area artists and community members of all ages.

The exhibit, which opened on April 7th, features book-themed art. The requirements for this exhibit was simply to create a piece of art that was based on a book, uses books or up-cycled books, or concerns anything about books.

There are 10 pieces of art total from eight different artists, with some art pieces grouped together. A.C. Clark Catalog Librarian DeeDee Narum says that no two pieces of art are the same, nor are they themed the same.

The exhibit was open artists and community members of all ages, including high school students as well as BSU students, faculty, and staff.

The exhibit will be on display through BSU’s commencement, or until May 7th. More information can be found on the Bemidji State University website.

