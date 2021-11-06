Lakeland PBS

In Focus: BSU Celebrates “Day of the Dead” with Crafts

Emma HudziakNov. 5 2021

Though Halloween has passed, there were still celebrations that took place on November 2 in honor of the well-known Mexican holiday tradition of Day of the Dead. Students were invited to come out to Hobson Memorial Union on the BSU campus to make some fun arts and crafts.

BSU Associate Professor Dr. Miriam Rivera-Hokanson says that this is an annual event for BSU, and is also a great hands-on learning opportunity for her Spanish students. All this excitement and craft making also brought in some non-student visitors.

Students and others enjoyed making their tiaras and other crafts such as earrings, keychains, and skull pins.

BSU’s Department of World Languages and Indigenous Studies is already making plans for next year’s activities.

By — Emma Hudziak

