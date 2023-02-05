In Focus: Brainerd’s MN Makerspace Helping Entrepreneurs Make and Create with Wood

Minnesota Makerspace, located at the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd, is a studio for those wanting to make art through woodworking but whom might not have the proper tools to do so. The space allows members to enter with an idea and hopefully leave with a complete project.

Minnesota Makerspace has a variety of ways one can make art. In some ways, it is like a fitness gym but for makers. You pay a fee to become a member and then have access every month to use their facility. Other than paying a membership fee, you are only asked to bring your strength and materials to help your idea come to light.

The group’s mission is to offer an opportunity for entrepreneurs, hobbyists, and for people wanting to experiment with woodworking. In the past, DIY kits were available for those needing an idea, but with that no longer an option, the concept is to find innovation in other ways.

“I’m hoping will find with the people around them that are in this space, seeing people work on other projects, and there’s a lot of projects that are just laying out on shelves and stuff all the time that might give people inspiration,” says Minnesota Makerspace owner Chris Smith.

There are little things you can build on your own, but but being a member gives you access to bigger tools to build bigger projects. Minnesota Makerspace has equipment such as bandsaws, multiple hand tools, power tools, a CNC machine, and anything else one needs to be a great wood worker.

“Even if you don’t think you might like woodworking, I think it’s worth looking into because you never know how powerful it is, the great feeling of building something with your hands,” says Smith.

Minnesota Makerspace currently has 10 members and is in the process of becoming a non-profit. Right now, they still need to raise some additional funding and bring on a few board members. Anyone interested in becoming a member or supporting Minnesota Makerspace in some way can visit their website. You can also call 218-845-6253 and ask Chris Smith for more information.

