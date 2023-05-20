Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Brainerd Lakes Area Rock Music & Arts Festival Welcomes Everyone

Hanky HazeltonMay. 20 2023

The focus of the Brainerd Lakes Area Rock Music & Arts Festival is to bring all walks of life together for the love of music and food. The festival, which runs through Saturday, May 20th at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, features artists and bands like Jon Wayne & The Pain, Heatbox, Smokin’ Joe, Dead Larry, and Rootz Within.

The event also has art displays, yoga in the morning, guided meditation, poetry reading, and a number of different educational classes.

More information on the event is available at their website.

