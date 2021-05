Click to print (Opens in new window)

Over the course of Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, Brainerd is promoting traveling downtown by putting on their first annual Spring Fling.

Brainerd was founded 150 years ago this year. Since its inception in 1871, it has put on many events, but none newer than its Spring Fling. It offers music, tours around town, VIP bags, and shopping passports.

