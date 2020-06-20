In Focus: Brainerd Community Theatre Puts on Virtual Play

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brainerd Community Theatre and the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Program recently held a virtual performance of the one-act play “A Long Trip” by Dan McGeehan. The performance was held entirely online with spectators tuning in from their computers and cell phones.

“A Long Trip” is a story about an elderly couple and their journey of love. The couple is growing old and the wife, who is known as “the woman,” is slowly slipping away as dementia runs its course. The character known as “the man” discusses their love story so vividly that the woman begins to see a younger version of themselves falling in love and sharing their first kiss.

Director Patrick Spradlin had long discussions with his team about how to proceed with the performance in a virtual way in order to keep everyone safe. Spradlin says virtual performances are becoming the new normal, and the Brainerd Community Theatre will continue to offer virtual shows to reach a broader online audience.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today