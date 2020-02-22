In Focus: Brainerd Community Theatre Presenting “Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For this week’s In Focus, Brainerd Community Theatre and the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts program is putting on “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” the critically-acclaimed play from the 1960s by Edward Albee.

The performance is about a husband and wife who are very traditional, until they are faced with some harsh realities about their relationship. Early on, George and Martha have friends over who are also in a relationship, and it forces the couples to face what’s real in their marriages.

The play is raw and emotional and forces the audience to look at their own relationships. The last performance will run February 29 with a 2 p.m. matinee.

