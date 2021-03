Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College is offering anyone missing performance arts a way to reconnect with the theater. The play “Talking With” features a collection of monologues from nine different women, and each actress is from the region.

The play is available for purchase on clcperformingarts.com through Sunday, March 28.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today