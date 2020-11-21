Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Brainerd Community Theatre Bringing Public “Home for the Holidays”

Lakeland News — Nov. 21 2020

Brainerd Community Theatre will soon be live streaming “Home for the Holidays,” a collection of holiday greetings and music for those not able to get together this season. The show hasn’t been done in 30 years, but has been revived to bring people together in such a difficult time.

The production will be available to the public on Dec. 18 on clcperformingarts.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

