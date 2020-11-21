In Focus: Brainerd Community Theatre Bringing Public “Home for the Holidays”
Brainerd Community Theatre will soon be live streaming “Home for the Holidays,” a collection of holiday greetings and music for those not able to get together this season. The show hasn’t been done in 30 years, but has been revived to bring people together in such a difficult time.
The production will be available to the public on Dec. 18 on clcperformingarts.com.
