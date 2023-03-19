Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Brainerd Area Arts Organizations Meet at CLC to Discuss Future Plans

Hanky HazeltonMar. 19 2023

Multiple arts organizations recently came together under one roof at Central Lakes College in Brainerd to share their plans for the coming year.

The Performing Arts of the Brainerd Lakes Gathering was held with representatives from the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center, Five Wings Arts Council, and the Central Lakes College Foundation. CLC Performing Arts director Joey Yow devised the plan to bring together theater and music directors and see how they can work off of one another’s ideas on upcoming seasons, schedule outlays, and different services that might be needed.

There were also 30-minute breakout sessions on stage production, talent development, business operations, and marketing. These provided a chance to see what areas they can all improve in their organizations and to help spark some brainstorming on what the future could eventually be.

