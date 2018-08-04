Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Blackduck Woodcarver’s Festival Brings Carvers Of All Kinds

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 3 2018
Leave a Comment

For more than 30 years, wood lovers have traveled from all over the country to Blackduck to check the ultimate one-stop shop for everything pine, cherry or oak. The festival has come a long way over the decades and now features a lot more than just the wood.

Rob Stomberg, coordinator for the Blackduck Woodcarvers Festival, says, “Within a couple, three years, the arts and crafts started to join in and it became more of a community event and it became a bigger event.”

Marsha Emarine of “Marsha One Of A Kind,” a vendor in this year’s show, says, “Everybody’s so friendly up here. We used to do a lot of shows down in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and it’s just very friendly people here. Very down to earth.”

Woodcarvers are hard to come by nowadays, so this show gives those in the field their chance to shine. For many, the journey started with a love for drawing and a little whittling.

Jon Smith, a woodcarver with Blackduck Woodcarvers says, “I love wood. I love the grains of wood and I have an art background and so, being that my mom and dad had all the tools and the paints and everything, I decided to do it.”

Cathy Winger, a chainsaw carver says, “I started carving in high school by hand with a chisel and I was always interested in it, so I took pictures of everybody’s carvings, and then I had a friend that actually taught me how he cut one side of the bear and I cut the other side.”

To be a good woodcarver, you not only have to have the skills. You also have to have a creative eye.

“Woodcarving is a dimensional art. It’s totally different. And in woodcarving, you’ll see intarsia, which is cut out and carved images, and so it’s a combination of a dimensional look that makes woodcarving totally different,” says Stomberg.

Many carvers will tell you it’s more than just picking up a block of wood and then going at it with a chainsaw. Some like to draw out their image on the wood and then make the right cuts.

“A lot of people draw a picture first, like dimensional so they know which side to go to. You can actually draw on the wood so you know where you want the ears and the arms, which helps a lot of people,” says Winger.

If this story has you thinking about picking up a saw and finding a stump to practice on, the first rule is always be safe. The second rule is try and try again until you succeed.

“If you enjoy doing crafts and art, then what you can do is just start on your own and draw and just whittle things, and pretty soon if you start enjoying you get to see what happens with the wood because everything that’s in a piece of wood has something there that needs to be found,” says Smith.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Early Morning Fire In Blackduck Forces Evacuation

Community Spotlight: Vendors Come Out For Art In The Park

Vendors Get Set Up For Bemidji’s Art In The Park

Funkley Man Arrested In Connection With Burglaries In Three Counties

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

Jessica said

This story has false information.. for 1 thing the male did NOT get arrested and... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Classical MPR Brings Pop-Up Concert To Bemidji

Minnesota Public Radio brought their pop-up classical music concert to the Bemidji waterfront today as part of their most-loved lakes concert
Posted on Aug. 3 2018

Latest Stories

Classical MPR Brings Pop-Up Concert To Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 3 2018

Lakes Area Music Festival's 10th Season Begins This Weekend

Posted on Aug. 3 2018

Man Missing Near Remer

Posted on Aug. 3 2018

Minnesota Against Releasing Blueprints to 3D-Printed Guns

Posted on Aug. 3 2018

Early Morning Fire In Blackduck Forces Evacuation

Posted on Aug. 3 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.