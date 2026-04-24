In Focus: Bigfork Artist Kristen Anderson’s ‘Refugia’ on Display in Grand Rapids

The MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids is currently showcasing “Refugia,” an exhibit that features “Refugia” to the public that features wet-felted tapestries created by visual artist Kristen Anderson from Bigfork.

Ecosystems that retain a variety of organisms and resilience amid changing conditions are referred to as refugia. In northern Minnesota, our refugia are wetlands, especially seasonal ponds.

Anderson uses her extensive background in biology and art to create tapestries from felt that often represent her studies. She partners with the scientific community to develop work, which includes processing or rolling large-scale felts together.

Anderson says there are two narratives for her exhibit. She says it’s about learning to connect as caregivers to a special ecosystem in need and to loved ones with changing needs. Like a mind that is experiencing the roadblocks of disease, seasonal ponds are at great risk due to development and changing conditions. Anderson says “Refugia” is about honoring what remains.

Anderson’s exhibit will be on display at the MacRostie Art Center until May 22.