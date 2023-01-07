In Focus: Bemidji’s Vocalmotive Show Choir Sets Stage for Season with Annual Dinner Show

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since 1995, Bemidji High School’s Vocalmotive show choir has dazzled audiences all across the Midwest. To kick off their 28th competition season, Vocalmotive is preparing for their annual dinner show to be held in Bemidji.

Show choir is the intense combination of two mediums: musical choral work and Broadway style choreography, both used to create an award-winning and unforgettable experience of sight and sound.

“It is a whole roller coaster of emotions,” says Vocalmotive Show Choir captain Ella Baumgartner. “There’s dance breaks, there’s soloists, there’s a live band, there’s costume changes where we rip off our dresses into new shiny dresses. And it’s amazing, it’s like magic.”

Vocalmotive is perhaps best known for its creative theming in its performances, with this year’s being titled, “Broken and Beautiful.” This theme was described by Vocalmotive Show Choir director Chris Fettig as being about a journey of healing we as individuals seek out.

Since the show choir’s inception, the group has been led by Fettig. However, this competition cycle will serve as his final year as their director.

“I’m really excited with this final year, how it’s turning out. It’s been a real incredible journey,” said Fettig. “It couldn’t happen without all the help of administration, and parents, just wonderful parents, and of course, these awesome students.”

“He guides us through what is possible, and he believes in us every moment of every day in every practice,” said Vocalmotive Show Choir captain Ezekiel Graf.

Whether it’s the vocal work from young musicians or the incredible choreography on display, the upcoming Vocalmotive dinner show is being set up to offer an explosive performance for all to enjoy.

The dinner show will have four performances from Friday, January 20th to Sunday, January 22nd. More information can be found on the Show Choirs of Bemidji website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today