In Focus: Bemidji’s Headwaters Music & Arts Hosts Concert to Celebrate Inclusivity

On Friday, music could be heard coming from the very heart of Bemidji’s Headwaters Music & Arts as Annie Humphrey and David Huckfelt took the stage for their very own concert. The concert was meant to serve as a celebration of Headwaters’ recently established land acknowledgment statement, highlighted by the recent installation of inclusive signs written in both Ojibwe and English and made by Humphrey herself.

“I think that’s really important,” said Humphrey. “I think that’s an important thing for businesses and places.”

“I mean, it’s like a family table,” explained Huckfelt. “You want everybody to have a seat, you know?”

Earlier in the day, a smaller, more intimate concert was given for students performed by Humphrey as a way to inspire young musicians.

“Because I wish I could’ve had some of that growing up,” explained Humphrey. “Nobody really ever told me that, you can really do something with this.”

The night’s festivities served as both a warm celebration of progress and a chance for long-time friends to perform together.

“It feels good to connect with people after two-and-a-half years of pandemic, you know?” said Huckfelt.

All proceeds made from the concert will be going towards a scholarship fund for Headwaters Music & Arts.

