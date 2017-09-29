DONATE

LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Bemidji’s Community Contra Dance Series

Haydee Clotter
Sep. 29 2017
Leave a Comment

The Rail River Folk School was the dance floor for Bemidji’s Community Contra Dance Series. For those who wanted fun, lively and social dancing it was the place to be.

Bemidji’s Community Contra Dance

“Unlike square dancing you don’t need have to take lessons first, nobody goes to Contra Dance Lessons they just show up to a Contra Dance,” said Bemidji’s Contra Dance Co-Founder Wendy Greenberg.

Wendy Greenberg has been dancing and calling Contra Dances for more than 20 years.

She teaches the participants all the moves that’s done to live music.

“In some dances a lot of people already know what they’re doing and the caller has to just teach a little and get on with it,” said Greenberg. “In other dances not too many people know what they’re doing yet and he caller has to teach quite a lot.”

First timers are always welcome.

Earlier in the day there was a musician workshop for local artists to learn how to play for contra dances.

Bemidji’s Community Contra Dance

One reason for the dance series is to help increase the popularity of Contra Dance in Bemidji. Ashlyn Daly recently moved to the area. She says the Contra dances have introduced her to new friends and it’s a good way to exercise.

“It’s just a really good way to spread the arts,” said Daly. “Also there’s just not a lot of dancing places where everyone can go and just dance even though they don’t know how to dance the dance.”

Contra dances work for people of any age, but you’ll need a partner.

A colleague recommended contra dancing to Joanne and John Henningsgaard and they decided to try it out for the first time.

They plan on coming back for more.

“I think we will strongly consider it and we might even try to recruit some friends or something,” said Henningsgaard. “It’s a fun, fun experience.”

This is the third of six dances that continue until December. The dance series is made possible through a grant from the Region II Arts Council.

“If you can walk in time to music you can Contra dance,” said Greenberg.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Nominations Open For 2018 Minnesota Teacher of The Year

Anyone throughout the state of Minnesota can now nominate a unique educator for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Eligible nominees must meet the
Posted on Sep. 29 2017

Latest Stories

Nominations Open For 2018 Minnesota Teacher of The Year

Posted on Sep. 29 2017

Oak Street In Baxter Closed For Construction

Posted on Sep. 29 2017

Bemidji Parks Department Removing Noxious Weeds To Help Native Plants

Posted on Sep. 29 2017

Nevis Volleyball Gets Win At Home Over W-H-A

Posted on Sep. 29 2017

Grand Rapids Volleyball Takes Win Over Pequot Lakes

Posted on Sep. 29 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.