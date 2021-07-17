In Focus: Bemidji’s Art in the Park Returns for 53rd Year
The Watermark Art Center will be hosting its 53rd annual Art in the Park two-day festival this weekend.
You’ll be able to find hand-crafted items such as jewelry, photography, ceramics, homemade preserves, soaps, and much more. The event will also have a food court across the street.
Participants and vendors will be showing off their arts and crafts on Saturday, July 17 from 10 AM to 5 PM and on Sunday, July 18 from 10 AM to 4 PM.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.