In Focus: Bemidji Woodcarvers Featured at Gallery North

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Woodcarvers Club has been around for decades, helping shape those with a passion for woodcarving. This month, they are showing off their work at Gallery North in Bemidji. Gallery North puts a spotlight on artists monthly with their First Friday event, which allows local creatives to show off their latest works.

The Woodcarvers Club was established 30 years ago and since then has grown to include over 30 members. The club attracts members of all ages who can come in at any experience level.

Every month Gallery North, also hosts an event called the Creative Café, where a local artist comes in and offers a lesson on their craft. This month it will be administered by Frank Bara. The creative café event will be from 4-6 pm on February 16 at Gallery North in Bemidji.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today