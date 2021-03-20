In Focus: Bemidji Symphony Orchestra to Perform “Conversations with Copland”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra has worked throughout the pandemic to create concerts that are both entertaining and safe. Next week, they will hold performances both in-person and virtually with two concerts, where they’ll be featuring the music of one of America’s most iconic composers, Aaron Copland.

The concert will feature dialogue. The spoken scenes between each of the orchestral pieces will feature performed conversations between Copland and one of his collaborators, Martha Graham.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the orchestra has adopted the motto of “Masked but not Muted” to express their perseverance in performing. The slogan also has a double meaning, with some instruments like the trumpet able to use mutes to change their sound.

The in-person events will take place at the Bluebelle Event Venue Saturday, March 27 at 7 PM and Sunday, March 28 at 3 PM. The Sunday show will also be available for live streaming.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today