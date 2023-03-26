In Focus: Bemidji Symphony Orchestra Prepares for Next Concert with Special School Performance

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The stage has just been set for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming spring concert on Sunday, March 26th, titled “Living Landscapes,” at the Bemidji High School auditorium.

“Our musical director, [Dr.] Beverly [Everett], puts together some great shows that have, you know, different types of music, different genres, different points of focus for each of the concerts,” said Bemidji Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors co-chair Rob Belanger.

The focus of this particular concert is to play pieces that depict natural scenery in their compositions, which challenges the musicians to convey complex images like dramatic rainstorms or serene environments through music alone.

“I think all music conveys images in one way or the other,” said Dr. Everett. “But these specific pieces have specific images, and so it’s a great opportunity for me and the orchestra to use our talents that way, it’s like we’re literally painting a picture, even though you hear it, rather than see it.”

In preparation for the concert, the BSO gave a special performance at Bemidji High School for 4th and 5th grade students from across the area.

“We had a room full of students that were from all the surrounding areas, so from Red Lake, from Park Rapids, from Clearbrook-Gonvick,” said Dr. Everett.

“It’s a privilege to be able to have the kids, and get to experience this,” said Belandger. “And they all seem to enjoy it.”

This special performance is just one of the ways the orchestra attempts to make their music more accessible to the community, as part of the joy of performing is to have an audience coming from all walks of life.

“I want you to know that even though we’re called the ‘Bemidji Symphony Orchestra,’ we belong to this area, we are here to serve you through music,” explained Dr. Everett, “This is your symphony orchestra.”

“Living Landscapes” will take place Sunday, March 26th at 3 p.m. and will feature special guest flutist Hanna Porter Occeña. More information on the orchestra can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today