In Focus: Bemidji Public Library Features New Mural From Local Artist
Wesley May, who is from the Red Lake Indian Reservation, is a well-known artist around the city of Bemidji and surrounding areas. With just a week, May’s creation of a 16×30 mural that focuses on the values and inclusiveness for our communities is now on display at the Bemidji Public Library.
To follow May’s artwork, you can visit his Facebook page.
