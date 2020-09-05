In Focus: Bemidji Public Library Features New Mural From Local Artist

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wesley May, who is from the Red Lake Indian Reservation, is a well-known artist around the city of Bemidji and surrounding areas. With just a week, May’s creation of a 16×30 mural that focuses on the values and inclusiveness for our communities is now on display at the Bemidji Public Library.

To follow May’s artwork, you can visit his Facebook page.

