In Focus: Bemidji HS Marching Band Gives (Inter)stellar Performance at Annual Fundraiser

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji community was recently given a performance of galactic proportions that carried on a legacy of music and marching by the Bemidji High School Marching Band.

At their annual “Meet the Band” fundraiser on Tuesday, the marching band showed off this year’s theme, which is focused on iconic film composer John Williams and his work on the Star Wars saga.

The goal of this year’s fundraiser is to get new uniforms, as they are nearly 20 years old – older than any of the kids participating in this season.

The Bemidji High School Marching Band will perform in this year’s Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Grand Parade, which starts at 1 p.m. on July 2.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today