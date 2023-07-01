Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Bemidji HS Marching Band Gives (Inter)stellar Performance at Annual Fundraiser

Lakeland News — Jul. 1 2023

The Bemidji community was recently given a performance of galactic proportions that carried on a legacy of music and marching by the Bemidji High School Marching Band.

At their annual “Meet the Band” fundraiser on Tuesday, the marching band showed off this year’s theme, which is focused on iconic film composer John Williams and his work on the Star Wars saga.

The goal of this year’s fundraiser is to get new uniforms, as they are nearly 20 years old – older than any of the kids participating in this season.

The Bemidji High School Marching Band will perform in this year’s Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Grand Parade, which starts at 1 p.m. on July 2.

