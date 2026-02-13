Feb 13, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick

In Focus: Bemidji High School Bands Hold Midwinter Concert

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

corey adam bryant thumbnail

02-13-2026

Education & Government

Beltrami County Authorities Asking for Help Finding Missing Man

us border patrol minneapolis january 14 2026 ap file thumbnail

02-13-2026

Crime

Feds Open a Perjury Probe Into ICE Officers’ Testimony About the Shooting of a Venezuelan Man

baxter city hall building february 2026 thumbnail

02-12-2026

Education & Government

MnDOT Approves Baxter City Council’s Conditions for Hwy 371 Overpass Project

united way bemidji 2025 campaign total reveal thumbnail

02-12-2026

Community

Bemidji United Way Surpasses 2025 Campaign Fundraising Goal