Mar 22, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

In-Focus: Bemidji High and Concordia College Collaborate in Latest Choir Performance

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Cocomelon Ad

Easter First City

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Sports

Nevis Boys’ Basketball Holds On to Beat Henning in Class A Quarterfinals

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Goaltender Mattias Sholl Inks Pro Deal with ECHL’s Greenville

Crime

State Sen. Eichorn Resigns After He Was Charged with Soliciting a Minor for Prostitution

News

1 Person Rescued from Fire at Grand Rapids Residence