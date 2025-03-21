Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Mar 22, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman
In-Focus: Bemidji High and Concordia College Collaborate in Latest Choir Performance
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Nevis Boys’ Basketball Holds On to Beat Henning in Class A Quarterfinals
Sports
BSU Men’s Hockey Goaltender Mattias Sholl Inks Pro Deal with ECHL’s Greenville
Crime
State Sen. Eichorn Resigns After He Was Charged with Soliciting a Minor for Prostitution
News
1 Person Rescued from Fire at Grand Rapids Residence
Scroll To Top