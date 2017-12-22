DONATE

LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Bemidji Figure Skating Club Hosts First Skate-A-Thon

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji Figure Skating Club has been a part of the community for more than 50 years. This past weekend, they wanted to give back by hosting a skate-a-thon, and the afternoon on the ice turned out to be a big success.

There were open skate sessions and then a few performances from the club members. Five-time Minnesota state champion and Olympic hopeful Wren Warne-Jacobson opened with a breathtaking performance. She got here start right here in Bemidji.

“I took my first step on the ice right here when I was 5 1/2 and I just fell in love with it. I love skating and just feeling the wind in my face when we can go fast,” says Warne-Jacobson.

The Skate-A-Thon wasn’t just to showcase some fabulous skills. The night was meant as a fundraiser to help the future Olympic team.

“With the Olympics coming up in February, they decided to create something called Destination PyeongChang that is for the families of the US figure skaters to be able to travel to Korea. They just asked clubs around the country if they would just hold a skate-a-thon, so we were up for the challenge,” says Bemidji Figure Skating Club President Nancy Neis, speaking about the US figure skating organization.

The Skate-A-Thon had everything from Olympic hopefuls and big jumps to even a skating Santa.

“Skating is a lifelong sport,” says Neis, “They’ll be able to skate their whole life recreationally or competitively into college, or dance lines or figure skating lines.”

And if you ask the dancers, they agree there’s nothing like being on the ice.

“My favorite thing about skating is probably the ice shows and preparing for them. They’re just so fun for the community and anyone who wants to come,” says figure skater Darby Neis.

“When I go out there and I can just express myself and skate to the music, it’s my favorite thing in the world and I love it,” says Warne-Jacobson.

Next, the Bemidji Figure Skating Club is getting ready to partner with US Figure Skating again for their “Get-Up” program in February. They say the night wouldn’t be possible without their sponsors.

“We’re starting to get a little name for ourselves! People from Minneapolis like to come up to Bemidji because it’s a fun place to come and their girls will take some tests and compete,” says Neis.

If you’re thinking of hitting the ice, Warne-Jacobson says, “Never give up! It can be hard sometimes and there are ups and downs, but just remember that you can do this and keep believing.”

The Bemidji Figure Skating Club will have a big show at the Sanford Center this upcoming March. Potential skaters can join the club through their website here.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Winter Safety Tips For Pet Owners

Ruby’s Pantry In Bemidji Makes Move To Sanford Center

Bemidji Veterinary Hospital Shows Technology Used For Treating Pets

Bemidji Family Surprised With “Best Christmas Ever”

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

Latest Story

Winter Safety Tips For Pet Owners

Winter is here, and for pet owners, there are a few tips you should keep in mind when keeping your furry friends warm. First, if it’s too cold
Posted on Dec. 23 2017

Latest Stories

Winter Safety Tips For Pet Owners

Posted on Dec. 23 2017

CLC Launches Capital Campaign To Renovate Dryden Theatre

Posted on Dec. 22 2017

Two New Ambulances Delivered To Red Lake And Ponemah

Posted on Dec. 22 2017

Crosby Man Arrested In Connection With Drug Investigation

Posted on Dec. 22 2017

Focus Group Discusses Future Of Bemidji's Parks And Trails System

Posted on Dec. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.