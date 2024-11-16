In Focus: Bemidji Community Theater’s Production of ‘Scrooge! The Musical’

It’s just about Christmastime. And with the coming of this season, year after year, we see different adaptations from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The Bemidji Community Theater is currently performing one of these adaptations in “Scrooge! The Musical.”

“It’s the same concept of Scrooge being – his life being changed and improved by the ghost of Marley and then Christmas Past, Present, and Future,” explained Norman Eick, who is playing Ebenezer Scrooge. “So it’s the same story. It’s just told not only within the dialog, but also within the songs.”

The familiar story follows the miserable miser Ebenezer Scrooge and his life at Christmastime when he’s visited by four ghosts who change his whole outlook on life in just one night.

“It’s really about having Scrooge learn that money isn’t the answer to all the problems,” said Struther, who’s playing the sled boy. “You need to learn that family is important.”

The story is told throughout a mix of comedic songs and heartwarming moments as Scrooge finds the true spirit of Christmas. The Community Theater’s show has plenty of characters who help relay this message.

“This is a great show because it is such an ensemble production, actually,” Eick stated. “I mean, I’m playing Scrooge, but Scrooge without Marley or without any of the three ghosts or his nephew – any of those. It just is it’s not a play. It’s not the show.”

The theater put together a cast of over 60 people for the performance, each of whom is excited for the play for different reasons.

“To meet the cast, make new friends, and not just [be] sitting at home and watching TV,” said Struther. “I get to do something.”

“There’s nothing better than having an audience and actually getting that feedback from the audience and know when you captured their moment and they’re enjoying the show and everything like that,” said Eick. “So I’m looking forward to that.”

“I look forward to acting as the Ghost of Christmas Present and hopefully bring a smile to people about the holiday that is to come,” added performer Dennis Crow.

The show’s premiere was Friday night, but there are still seven other chances to see the musical. Bemidji Community Theater will be performing November 16th, 22nd, and 23rd at 7 p.m., with matinees on November 17th and 24th at 2 p.m. There are also two special performances for students on the 19th and 20th. More information can be found on the theater’s website.