In Focus: Bemidji Community Theater Presents Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’

Emma HudziakFeb. 11 2022

The Bemidji Community Theater was busy getting ready to open their doors to the public starting this weekend for their performance of Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” directed by Derrick Houle.

This weekend’s performance is far from your typical musical or play. This unique story has a twist of mystery as a deputy of New York, who is celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary, is found to be shot when first guests arrive.

While guests have to scramble to make up “rumors” to the story, the characters find themselves caught up in a web of lies.

Mr. and Mrs. Gorman, who are played by Mitch Blessing and Sasha Almendinger, are the first couple to arrive on scene. Ken Gorman, who is described as a “sleazy lawyer,” tries to maintain the web of lies, along with his wife Kris Gorman. Instead of coming forth with the truth, the rumors continue to grow.

Blessing adds that each role is very much their own character. As they’re all selfish aristocrats, awful people with their own selfish interests, Blessing shares that those characteristics start to show themselves throughout the play.

Performances are being held Friday, February 11th through the 19th at 7:00 PM. Matinees start at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 13th and 20th. Face masks are required. This play may not be as suitable for children, but adults will have a great time.

Emma Hudziak

