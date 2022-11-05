Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Bemidji Community Theater Off to See the Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Mary BalstadNov. 5 2022

Bemidji Community Theater’s latest production will have audiences saying, “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Minnesota anymore,” as the cast and crew bring the classic 1939 musical film “The Wizard of Oz” to the stage.

Featuring local talent from the Bemidji area, the ambitious production has the staple character of Dorothy as she encounters the Scarecrow, Tin Woodman and the Cowardly Lion along her travel to the Emerald City of Oz. With the guidance of Glinda the Good Witch of the North, she manages to find her way down the Yellow Brick Road and avoid the Wicked Witch of the West.

Bemidji Community Theater’s production stays true to the story of Dorothy and her companions along the Yellow Brick Road, with director Mary Knox-Johnson bringing her own vision of the classic to the stage. With revolving set pieces, many costume changes, and even a unique take on some classic looks, the troupe’s production looks to entertain audiences of all ages.

Tickets are currently on sale. Performances will be next week from Nov. 11-13 and the following week from Nov. 18-20. More information can be found by visiting Bemidji Community Theater’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

State and Local DFL Candidates to Rally in Bemidji on Sunday

Bemidji Fire Department Responds to Second Fire at Ridgeway Apartments

First City of Lights Annual Holiday Displays Return for 26th Year

Golden Apple: Norwegian Exchange Students Observe Bemidji Kindergarten Classes

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.