In Focus: Bemidji Community Theater Off to See the Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Community Theater’s latest production will have audiences saying, “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Minnesota anymore,” as the cast and crew bring the classic 1939 musical film “The Wizard of Oz” to the stage.

Featuring local talent from the Bemidji area, the ambitious production has the staple character of Dorothy as she encounters the Scarecrow, Tin Woodman and the Cowardly Lion along her travel to the Emerald City of Oz. With the guidance of Glinda the Good Witch of the North, she manages to find her way down the Yellow Brick Road and avoid the Wicked Witch of the West.

Bemidji Community Theater’s production stays true to the story of Dorothy and her companions along the Yellow Brick Road, with director Mary Knox-Johnson bringing her own vision of the classic to the stage. With revolving set pieces, many costume changes, and even a unique take on some classic looks, the troupe’s production looks to entertain audiences of all ages.

Tickets are currently on sale. Performances will be next week from Nov. 11-13 and the following week from Nov. 18-20. More information can be found by visiting Bemidji Community Theater’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today