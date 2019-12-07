In Focus: Bemidji Chorale Presents 40th Annual Christmas Concert This Sunday

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

You’ll be in for a special treat this Sunday by a group filled with beautiful voices for all to enjoy. From traditional pieces to re-visiting old pieces accompanied by two violins and a solo from a Bemidji State grad accompanied by an English horn are all things you can expect from this year’s Bemidji Chorale Christmas Concert.

“It started 1979, that’s 40 years ago, with a very small group and it has grown and grown from that point. We have professionals singers, we have teachers, we have doctors, we have attorneys, we have housewives, we have fishermen, we have everybody in here, and it’s just a wonderful family we’ve developed over the 40 years,” said Patricia Mason, Bemidji Chorale Director.

Chorale music is defined as group singing or a mixed choir usually made of sopranos, altos and tenors divided into 4 parts.

“The choir was formed basically just to present really challenging music to an audience that doesn’t necessarily get to be exposed to choral music in the tradition of Minnesota, and we just really enjoy presenting that concert to the public,” said Mason.

The group consists of between 48 to 64 members ranging from a variety of ages.

“Just getting a chance to sing with really good musicians, and this is my 22nd year singing with the Chorale, and prior to that I was a musician in my younger years, and it was just really fun to find a really good chorale group to be able to sing with,” said Sharon Shuster, second soprano and treasurer.

Shuster says one of the hardest things about singing sorprano is making sure she hits the high notes, yet this is something she still loves to do.

“It’s extremely important for people to see that you can love music your whole life and be a performer if you want to be a performer or just a patron of the arts and of good chorale singing” said Shuster.

The Bemidji Chorale encourages everyone to join them for their free concert at Calvary Lutheran Church at 3 p.m and 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.

