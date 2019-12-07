Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Bemidji Chorale Presents 40th Annual Christmas Concert This Sunday

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 7 2019

You’ll be in for a special treat this Sunday by a group filled with beautiful voices for all to enjoy. From traditional pieces to re-visiting old pieces accompanied by two violins and a solo from a Bemidji State grad accompanied by an English horn are all things you can expect from this year’s Bemidji Chorale Christmas Concert.

“It started 1979, that’s 40 years ago, with a very small group and it has grown and grown from that point. We have professionals singers, we have teachers, we have doctors, we have attorneys, we have housewives, we have fishermen, we have everybody in here, and it’s just a wonderful family we’ve developed over the 40 years,” said Patricia Mason, Bemidji Chorale Director.

Chorale music is defined as group singing or a mixed choir usually made of sopranos, altos and tenors divided into 4 parts.

“The choir was formed basically just to present really challenging music to an audience that doesn’t necessarily get to be exposed to choral music in the tradition of Minnesota, and we just really enjoy presenting that concert to the public,” said Mason.

The group consists of between 48 to 64 members ranging from a variety of ages.

“Just getting a chance to sing with really good musicians, and this is my 22nd year singing with the Chorale, and prior to that I was a musician in my younger years, and it was just really fun to find a really good chorale group to be able to sing with,” said Sharon Shuster, second soprano and treasurer.

Shuster says one of the hardest things about singing sorprano is making sure she hits the high notes, yet this is something she still loves to do.

“It’s extremely important for people to see that you can love music your whole life and be a performer if you want to be a performer or just a patron of the arts and of good chorale singing” said Shuster.

The Bemidji Chorale encourages everyone to join them for their free concert at Calvary Lutheran Church at 3 p.m and 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji Public Affairs Committee Holds Public Forum For New Parking Ordinance

Bemidji Young Professionals Network Gives Back to Local Non-Profits

Golden Apple: J.W. Smith Elementary Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sesame Street

Authorities Searching For Man Hit By Train in Bemidji

Latest Stories

Army Investigators To Determine Cause of MN National Guard Helicopter Crash

Posted on Dec. 7 2019

Five New Women-Owned Businesses Open In Downtown McIntosh

Posted on Dec. 7 2019

Bemidji Public Affairs Committee Holds Public Forum For New Parking Ordinance

Posted on Dec. 7 2019

Portage Brewing Company In Walker Re-Opening Soon

Posted on Dec. 7 2019

Community Forum at CLC Discusses Need to Protect Minnesota's Waters

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.