In Focus: Bemidji Chorale Getting Pitch Perfect for Fall Concert

The Bemidji Chorale is preparing for its fall concert at Bemidji State University this weekend, and this performance will have a special “Americana” theme to raise funds for the choir.

The Bemidji Chorale has been in existence since the late 1970s. Each year, the Chorale holds two special concerts during the fall and spring seasons.

“We’ll be performing the Schubert Mass in G, which will feature four soloists from the choir,” said Dr. James Bowyer, the conductor of the Bemidji Chorale. “And the concert will end with a set of three American folk hymns arranged by Mack Wilberg, and throughout the concert the accompaniment will be with organ and a string trio.”

Unlike in previous years, this year’s concert has a theme.

“Since we’re doing some Americana pieces [we thought] that it might be kind of fun to do something Americana,” explained Bemidji Chorale President Terri Thomas. “So we’re going to have a pie auction and we’re going to try to raise some money for the chorale and have an auctioneer, and so we’re going to see which pie can raise the most funds during intermission.”

Dr. Bowyer says one of his favorite aspects is how intergenerational and welcoming the choir is.

“So we do have a couple of college students, but we go all the way up into retirement age and welcome any voices without audition,” Bowyer said.

That may be one of the contributing factors to the growth of the chorale since Dr. Bowyer has been involved.

“When I started with the choir four semesters ago, we had 27 performing and now we are well over 50 in the choir,” he stated. “So just in the last couple of years, we’ve grown tremendously, and I think people are really drawn to the high quality music.”

The Chorale has gathered, rehearsed, and practiced again and again over the last 10 weeks to make this concert as perfect as possible. Dr. Bowyer, however, says those weeks are some of his favorite times throughout the whole year.

“It’s really meaningful to me because I’m a teacher during the day over at BSU and I conduct student ensembles and teach courses in musicianship and choral studies, but this is my musical outlet, so I really enjoy collaborating with people in the community, be the singers or instrumentalists,” he added. “It’s very personally meaningful to me, and this concert especially is full of beautiful music.”

The concert is this Sunday, November 10th in Bemidji State University’s Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex at 3 P.M. Admission is completely free.