In Focus: Bemidji Boys & Girls Club Debuts New Garden Murals

Working alongside local artist Mary Therese, kids and teens at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area have spent the past several months working on nature- and pollinator-focused murals in the back garden at the club.

“That was really fun when I’d see them excited to be involved,” said Therese.

Youth working on the project described what their favorite parts of it were.

“My favorite part of the project was learning how the animals pollinated and how all the animals helped them pollinate,” said Boys & Girls Club member Beatrix.

“Probably about the native plants that, like, a lot of them are really special to the earth,” added fellow Club member Paxton.

“Mine was painting the flowers and connecting with my friends,” said Cece.

The mural project was split into two different pieces. There was a piece that was put on the shed in the back of the garden, and then another to cover the water tank. A piece on the shed with an orange backdrop was finished back in April when school was in session, and then throughout the summer, the water tank piece was finished.

“Yes, they’re so beautiful and they just kind of brighten things up, and winter’s coming,” said Therese with a laugh. “So I think that it will bring a lot of color to a garden that is dying and going to be dormant. And we can still remember that spring will come.”

The project was funded through an Arts Experience Grant through the Minnesota State Arts Board—which was supported through Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund—with the intention of combining the painting with learning.

“I learned that there is way more flowers than I knew,” explained Cece. “Like the sunflower, I didn’t know that they were native to Minnesota.”

“We depend on the pollinators for at least 75% of our food sources, and if they go away, that we lose food and we need to help protect the planet,” Therese explained, “And I think it’s really important to see the kids out here working and learning how to grow, grow vegetables and pick fruit off the trees and [be] reflected in the art. And it just pulls it all together and they get to express themselves.”

The purpose of the project was to enclose the garden’s water tank in a way that keeps the kids involved and create art in places it may not normally be found.