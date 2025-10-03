In Focus: Bemidji Basket Artist Hosts Broom-Making Class to Kick Off Fall

We’re now in October, and with people breaking out their autumn and Halloween decorations, one thing that many put out this season is a broomstick. Wildflower Cottage in Bemidji recently held a workshop on how to make brooms from scratch for both decorative and functional use.

Shannon Lucas Westrum of Wildflower Cottage has been basket weaving for nearly three decades, and in that time she’s expanded her repertoire to jewelry making and felting, as well as teaching classes all over the area. And in the past seven or eight years, she’s started broom making.

There will be more broomstick and other weaving and crafting classes in the near future. All updates on class times and availability can be found on the Wildflower Cottage Facebook page.