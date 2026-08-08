Aug 7, 2026 | By: Ryan Fleming

In Focus: Bemidji Area Church Musicians’ Summer Recital Series

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

motorcycle crash generic thumbnail

08-07-2026

News

Pierz Man Injured in Solo Motorcycle Crash in Morrison County

minnesota drought august 4 2026

08-07-2026

News

Despite Improvement, Much of Minnesota Still Seeing Significant Drought

hunt utilities group hug resilient living campus tour thumbnail

08-07-2026

News

Open House Held for Hunt Utilities Group’s Resilient Living Campus

ethan johnson brainerd eagle scout project garden beds thumbnail

08-07-2026

News

High Schooler Builds Garden for Brainerd’s The Center as His Eagle Scout Project