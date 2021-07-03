In Focus: Bemidji Area Church Musicians Return to In-Person Summer Recitals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Area Church Musicians are back for their 34th season of recitals, but after holding their first four recitals this summer virtually, they’re going back to hosting each event in person.

In-person recitals will be every Wednesday at different churches around the Bemidji area:

July 7 – First Baptist Church

July 14 – Evangelical Covenant Church

July 21 – Trinity Lutheran Church

July 28 – United Methodist Church

August 4 – New Salem Lutheran Church

August 11 – St. Philip’s Church

August 18 – Calvary Lutheran Church

August 25 – First Lutheran Church

The first four virtual summer recitals can be found on the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Facebook page.

