In Focus: Bemidji Area Church Musicians Return to In-Person Summer Recitals

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 2 2021

The Bemidji Area Church Musicians are back for their 34th season of recitals, but after holding their first four recitals this summer virtually, they’re going back to hosting each event in person.

In-person recitals will be every Wednesday at different churches around the Bemidji area:

  • July 7 – First Baptist Church
  • July 14 – Evangelical Covenant Church
  • July 21 – Trinity Lutheran Church
  • July 28 – United Methodist Church
  • August 4 – New Salem Lutheran Church
  • August 11 – St. Philip’s Church
  • August 18 – Calvary Lutheran Church
  • August 25 – First Lutheran Church

The first four virtual summer recitals can be found on the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Facebook page.

