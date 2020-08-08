In Focus: Bemidji Area Church Musicians Performing Recitals Online This Year
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Bemidji Area Church Musicians recital series is being broadcast virtually this year as a safer alternative to in-person performances. Halle Fodness has the story for this week’s In Focus.
The recitals are available for viewing on the Bemidji Area Church Musicans YouTube channel, and performances are also being live streamed on their Facebook page on Wednesdays at noon. Lakeland PBS is also airing each recital on Saturdays at 4:30 PM and Sundays at 10 AM.
