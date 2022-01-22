In Focus: “Beltrami County Women in Winter Sports” Exhibit Now Open in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Historical Society is thrilled to announce the opening of their first special exhibit of 2022, called “Beltrami County Women in Winter Sports,” that features women athletes of various team and individual sports.

This exciting new exhibit displays hundreds of artifacts donated and on loan from Beltrami County women athletes and their families, including photographs, awards, equipment, uniforms, and much more.

The exhibit highlights achievements across a variety of sports, including basketball, biathlon, cheerleading, cross-country skiing, curling, downhill skiing, figure skating, fishing, hockey, nordic skating, sled dog racing, and speed skating.

Though there are many special items located at this exhibit, there are many great stories behind them as well. One that stands out is the story behind Bemidji’s first girls basketball team in 1973.

The exhibit is planned to be open until mid-March, but because of its popularity, that end date may be extended even further. More information on the Beltrami County Historical Society can be found at beltramihistory.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today