Lakeland PBS

In Focus: “Beltrami County Women in Winter Sports” Exhibit Now Open in Bemidji

Emma HudziakJan. 21 2022

The Beltrami County Historical Society is thrilled to announce the opening of their first special exhibit of 2022, called “Beltrami County Women in Winter Sports,” that features women athletes of various team and individual sports.

Click/tap to enlarge

This exciting new exhibit displays hundreds of artifacts donated and on loan from Beltrami County women athletes and their families, including photographs, awards, equipment, uniforms, and much more.

The exhibit highlights achievements across a variety of sports, including basketball, biathlon, cheerleading, cross-country skiing, curling, downhill skiing, figure skating, fishing, hockey, nordic skating, sled dog racing, and speed skating.

Though there are many special items located at this exhibit, there are many great stories behind them as well. One that stands out is the story behind Bemidji’s first girls basketball team in 1973.

The exhibit is planned to be open until mid-March, but because of its popularity, that end date may be extended even further. More information on the Beltrami County Historical Society can be found at beltramihistory.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Bemidji School District Returning to In-Person Learning Next Week

Fosston Girls Basketball Beats Bagley, Katelyn Vesledahl Gets 1,000th Career Point

Sanford Health of Bemidji Gives Update on Impact of Omicron Variant

Bemidji School District Explains Emergency Closure Due to Staff Shortages

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.