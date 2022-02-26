In Focus: Beltrami County History Center Hosting Soap Carving Class for Kids

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Historical Society will be hosting a soap carving event tomorrow for kids ages 8 and up, where they can learn how to carve a teddy bear out of soap using popsicle stick tools.

This event was provided through a grant from the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, which gave them the opportunity to host four artistic programs. The history center will be welcoming Bemidji woodcarver Frank Bera from the Bemidji Woodcarvers Club to teach introductory woodcarving skills using soap and safety carving tools.

Bera says that some of the techniques to carving soap are simply just cutting out or drawing out a pattern of your liking, and placing it down on the bar of soap.

When Bera was asked if you can do these techniques with any bar of soap, he said typically, yes, you can. But, one thing carvers should keep in mind is that bars of soap that contain moisturizers tend to be harder to work with. And for those kiddos who may want to use their new soap teddy in the shower or bath, Bera says that it’s safe to do so.

This event will be taking place Saturday, February 26, from 10 AM to noon. Guardians must be present on the premises, masks are optional, and space is limited to up to 10 youth participants. Families can register at the Beltrami County Historical Society website.

