Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Beltrami County Historical Society Helps Guests Connect To The Area

Sep. 20 2019

What was once a railroad station is now a museum. For this week’s In Focus, our newest reporter Destiny Wiggins gives us the details on the Beltrami County Historical Society.

Nathan Green

Contact Lakeland News

Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Marches To Demand Action On Climate Change

Greater Bemidji Executive Director To Lead Launch Minnesota Initiative

2019 Charlie Naylor Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Announced

Golden Apple: Gene Dillon Elementary School Introduces Social Emotional Learning Curriculum

Latest Story

Bemidji Marches To Demand Action On Climate Change

Students, faculty and staff from Bemidji State University, as well as community members, took to the streets Friday to protest against inaction
Posted on Sep. 20 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Marches To Demand Action On Climate Change

Posted on Sep. 20 2019

Author To Discuss "Grocery Story" At Harmony Food Co-op In Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 20 2019

Human Remains Found In Cass Lake Identified

Posted on Sep. 20 2019

Greater Bemidji Executive Director To Lead Launch Minnesota Initiative

Posted on Sep. 20 2019

Former Crosby Mayor James Hunter Files Complaint For Defamation Against Members Of Crosby Police Department

Posted on Sep. 20 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.