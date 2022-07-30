In-Focus: Beltrami County 4-H Members Learn About Style and Substance

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Members of the Beltrami County 4-H Club showed off a style of their own earlier this week in the annual Fashion Review judging. They showcased different aspects of fashion, from clothes they bought to pieces they made, all while understanding the importance of self-expression. And, while fashion may face, participants learned that their unique style is forever.

Whether through a t-shirt or sweater, or jeans or sweatpants, people make choices on how to present their own personalities everyday through what they wear. The Beltrami County 4-H Club displayed their knowledge of personal style in the annual Fashion Review.

The judging is separated into 3 categories; clothes you make, clothes you buy and clothes you upcycle. All focus on different aspects of fashion, such as fit, style and purpose. Skills are also taught in activities like Fashion Review, although they are not always found on clothing racks or shelves.

Instead, 4-H members find the ability for public speaking, financial responsibility and the importance of non-verbal communication through self-presentation of style.

But, the most important lesson 4-H members took away is that you’re never fully dressed without a smile.

The Fashion Review show will be held at the Beltrami County Fair on Tuesday, August 9th, at 7 p.m. All participants will learn their placements and who will go to the state fair later in August.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today