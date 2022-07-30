Lakeland PBS

In-Focus: Beltrami County 4-H Members Learn About Style and Substance

Mary BalstadJul. 29 2022

Members of the Beltrami County 4-H Club showed off a style of their own earlier this week in the annual Fashion Review judging. They showcased different aspects of fashion, from clothes they bought to pieces they made, all while understanding the importance of self-expression. And, while fashion may face, participants learned that their unique style is forever.

Whether through a t-shirt or sweater, or jeans or sweatpants, people make choices on how to present their own personalities everyday through what they wear. The Beltrami County 4-H Club displayed their knowledge of personal style in the annual Fashion Review.

The judging is separated into 3 categories; clothes you make, clothes you buy and clothes you upcycle. All focus on different aspects of fashion, such as fit, style and purpose. Skills are also taught in activities like Fashion Review, although they are not always found on clothing racks or shelves.

Instead, 4-H members find the ability for public speaking, financial responsibility and the importance of non-verbal communication through self-presentation of style.

But, the most important lesson 4-H members took away is that you’re never fully dressed without a smile.

The Fashion Review show will be held at the Beltrami County Fair on Tuesday, August 9th, at 7 p.m. All participants will learn their placements and who will go to the state fair later in August.

Mary Balstad

