In Focus: Beltrami Co. Historical Society to Host Ukrainian Egg Decorating Class

The Beltrami County Historical Society will be hosting a free Ukrainian egg decorating class the first Saturday of April, where people both young and old can take part in a Ukrainian spring tradition.

The art of Ukranian egg decorating, also known as pysanky, started many, many years ago. It’s associated with the springtime and renewal, where beautiful life springs from the lifeless earth, and so with the egg comes life as well.

Ethnic Artist Mary Morton says the process of egg decorating is easier than it looks. You take a clear egg and seal it with wax to keep the dye outside of the egg. The egg is divided in half with more wax to make different shapes and patterns before placing the egg into the dye.

The class will take place on Saturday, April 2nd at 10:00 AM, and seats for it are filling up. Parents are required to stay with kids who are attending the class. More information can be found on the Beltrami County Historical Society’s website.

