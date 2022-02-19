Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Beautiful Salvage Boutique in Baxter Turns Old Items Into New Art

Ryan BowlerFeb. 18 2022

If someone told you that trash would look great on your wall or in your living room, you might think they’re crazy. But using refurbished materials to turn an old product into something new can be a unique way to decorate.

Beautiful Salvage is a boutique in Baxter that modifies old products and refurbishes them to give them a second life or a new purpose, a process known as upcycling.

There is no one specific way to upcycle. Upcycling can turn one person’s trash into another person’s treasure, and while everyone has a different definition of treasure, using refurbished materials to create something new can be art.

Of course, art can have many definitions as well. Upcycling is a way of expressing creativity to create something new. An old product that’s been given new life and a new purpose can provide more than just a decoration – it can provide inspiration.

Art can also be described by unique. Every piece looks different, has a different story, and provides a different purpose. Refurbished items are truly one-of-a-kind.

Upcycling can be a great way to spice up your home, set a certain mood, or give you that timeless feel. Whether you think you are creative or not, upcycling has no limit. The environmental benefits of upcycling can also reduce the need for production using new or raw materials.

More information on Beautiful Salvage can be found by visiting their website or their Facebook page.

