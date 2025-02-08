Feb 8, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

In Focus: Bagley One-Act Play Team Reaches State Festival for 8 Straight Years

Full write-up coming soon

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Brainerd Ymca

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Education & Government

Bemidji State Discusses NACUBO Proposal to Address Budget Woes

Sports

Grand Rapids-Greenway’s Mercury Bischoff Continues Record-Setting Career into Section Tournament

Sports

Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Beats Michigan Tech for Much-Needed Win

Sports

Bemidji State Women’s Hockey Shut Out by Minnesota Duluth at Home