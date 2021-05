Click to print (Opens in new window)

The three-day art workshop in Leonard allowed participants to learn more about Swedish art, specifically Kurbits painting. Art instructor Pieper Bloomquist uses the Kurbits painting traditions as a way to tell her own stories through inspiration and experiences.

