In Focus: Artist-Turned-Juror Picks Pieces for 30th Annual MacRostie Art Show

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Midwestern artists have a chance to showcase their pieces at the MacRostie Art Center’s Juried Art Show, which takes place every August through September in Grand Rapids. For 30 years, the show has supported new and returning artists. This year, the art center allowed one of their previously featured artists to be the sole juror for the show.

Being of the many organizations across Minnesota that support the growth of the arts in their community, the MacRostie Art Show assists artists in displaying a piece of their work to the public for two months.

This year, 120 artists across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Wisconsin submitted their works, and 35 pieces were chosen by artist-turned-juror Leah Yellowbird for the show. Yellowbird states that it took three days of looking over all the pieces to make her decision.

The juried show awards first through third place for both 2D and 3D media. The first-place prize for 2D media went to an oil painting of an owl done by Becca Mulenburg. This piece, titled “Barred Encounter in Minnesota’s Northwoods” also received the “people’s choice” award, given by popular vote.

The pieces will be available to view until the end of September at the MacRostie Art Center. Some pieces are also for sale, the prices of which can be found on the name tag of the piece.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today