Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Artist-Turned-Juror Picks Pieces for 30th Annual MacRostie Art Show

Mary BalstadSep. 2 2022

Midwestern artists have a chance to showcase their pieces at the MacRostie Art Center’s Juried Art Show, which takes place every August through September in Grand Rapids. For 30 years, the show has supported new and returning artists. This year, the art center allowed one of their previously featured artists to be the sole juror for the show.

Being of the many organizations across Minnesota that support the growth of the arts in their community, the MacRostie Art Show assists artists in displaying a piece of their work to the public for two months.

This year, 120 artists across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Wisconsin submitted their works, and 35 pieces were chosen by artist-turned-juror Leah Yellowbird for the show. Yellowbird states that it took three days of looking over all the pieces to make her decision.

The juried show awards first through third place for both 2D and 3D media. The first-place prize for 2D media went to an oil painting of an owl done by Becca Mulenburg. This piece, titled “Barred Encounter in Minnesota’s Northwoods” also received the “people’s choice” award, given by popular vote.

The pieces will be available to view until the end of September at the MacRostie Art Center. Some pieces are also for sale, the prices of which can be found on the name tag of the piece.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji Education Association Gives Awards to Outstanding Teachers, Staff

Northwoods Adventure: Deer Hunting Regulations to Change With Latest CWD Detection

Bemidji Pride Hosting New Drum Circle for Second Annual Celebration

In Focus: Monoprinted Art on Display at Coco Moon in Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.